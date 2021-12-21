Coffee County schools fully staffed in transportation department

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Coffee County School System is announcing they have a fully staffed transportation department.

For the last two years, school systems have seen a shortage of school bus drivers.

“It’s a national crisis right now with bus drivers in the transportation,” said Kelly Cobb, superintendent, Coffee County Schools. “So, we’re not the only system that has struggled. To my knowledge, most everyone struggling in this area.”

Coffee County Schools no longer has job vacancies in their transportation department.

“For the first time in over two years, we can say that we’re fully staffed in the transportation department,” Cobb continued. “Over the past few years, we’ve had a shortage of bus drivers and even subs.”

Teachers, coaches and even principals were stepping into the role of driving school buses during that period.

“Anybody that was certified with a CDL bus license, including our administrators, which were phenomenal to get on a bus and drive a route so that the kids could get to school,”

Now faculty and staff can shift their focus elsewhere.

“It does take a load off of them to be able to just come to work and teach and not have to get on a bus as much,” Cobb finished.

Coffee County Schools will return to school on January 4th.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

