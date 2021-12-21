Advertisement

Chilly Mid-Week, Then Warmer

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Cloud cover will depart overnight as we drop into the upper 30s. Sunshine follows for Wednesday, with more sun for Thursday before we turn partly cloudy for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Our coldest temps are on track for Thursday morning with frosty lower to middle 30s, but we’ll reach the middle 70s for Christmas.

TONIGHT – Early clouds, then clearing. Low near 37°.  Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 59°. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cold with areas of frost. Low near 34°.  Winds Light N.

EXTENDED

THU: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 61° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 70° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 76° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny.  Low: 59° High: 74° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 76° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 76° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 15 kts.  Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

