Chilly and cloudy today

SYNOPSIS – Another chilly morning with temperatures in the lower 40s to start the day. Rain chances will be around through the morning time hours but the clouds will stick around most of the day which will keep us cool. Most of us will only reach the upper 40s for highs today and drop quickly into the 30s overnight tonight. Sunshine for Wednesday will warm us up slightly to around 60 for a high. The dry trend will continue into the weekend where we really warm up in time for Christmas.

TODAY – Cloudy, AM showers. High near 50°. Winds N 5-10 mph 40%

TONIGHT – Clearing, chilly. Low near 37°. Winds: N 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 60°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 63° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 72° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 76° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 78° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 80° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 62° High: 78° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 74° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 20 kts. Seas 3-5 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.