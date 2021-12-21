Bombshell: City wants to purchase Farm Center

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Just before Dothan City commissioners adjourned their final meeting of 2021 on Tuesday there came a bombshell---a proposal for the city to purchase land the county had planned to sell to an out-of-state developer.

City Commissioner John Ferguson said the city would pay $2.5 million, the original asking price, to purchase the 38-acre Farm Center site. After brief discussion, city commissioners unanimously approved the proposal.

On paper, the city already owns 16 percent of the Farm Center property, though it’s unclear whether municipal funds paid a percentage of the purchase when the transaction occurred over 60 years ago.

The county voted last week to sell the property to a Bright Work, a Florida real estate company, for an undisclosed price that is believed to be about $2.2 million, per city commissioners.

To finalize the sale, the county needed a quit claim deed from the city for its percentage of the property, something County Chairman Mark Culver believed would be a formality. The deed is now anything but a sure thing.

Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said if the city purchases the property it could, in turn, sell it to the same developer that county planned to sell it to. He said he had not spoken to Bright Work.

Bright Work plans to construct a commercial development along Ross Clark Circle and Cottonwood Road, per Culver, who could not immediately be reached for comment on the city’s offer that is contingent on due diligence.

