Beekeeping 101 coming to ESCC

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Enterprise State Community College is offering a new, unique 10-week course.

Beekeeping 101 will educate the Enterprise community on beekeeping after an ordinance was passed last month that allows the practice within city limits.

The class will be held every Monday night starting January 24th from 6:30 to 8 until March 28th.

The cost is $15, and a book is included.

This will be a beginner level course and those who take it will be able to start their own beehives when completed.

“What you can expect to learn is how to place your bees, how to begin to keep your bees,” said Richard Woodham, Southeast Alabama Beekeepers Association, vice president. “We will encourage that you find a bee buddy, someone you can work with and then begin your journey as a beekeeper.”

