An Ozark shopping center that has been around since the 70s is getting a facelift

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Ozark’s current mission is to bring the city back to life, and one of their current projects is to renovate one of their most popular places to shop.

“We thought if we enhanced the appearance of it then and start working on it, we could bring people down here and hopefully get them in here some retail traffic in here and generate some more sales tax,” said Mark Blankenship - City of Ozark, Mayor.

Ozark Square has what many would call is a dated appearance, but soon it will have a more modern look.

“It’s going to be a stucco front column a good bit of trim on it and of course we’re going to do some additional work to the glass store fronts parts of it and put panic bars on the doors have it ADA compliant,” said Blankenship.

But the renovations and revitalizations don’t stop here, community members throughout Ozark can also get in on making the area more appealing.

“Keeping the grass cut keeping the weeds cut keeping stuff picked up around them we just have properties where people don’t care and we’re trying to stay after them and we are seeing improvements people are trying and they’re doing better,” said Blankenship.

Mayor Blankenship also says the city is working on possibly bringing some fast food restaurants to the surrounding area.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

