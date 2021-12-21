Advertisement

Alabama joins lawsuit to block Biden Head Start vaccine, mask mandates

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has joined a multi-state lawsuit to block the Biden...
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has joined a multi-state lawsuit to block the Biden administration’s mandate requiring Head Start employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk all federal funding. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has joined a multi-state lawsuit to block the Biden administration’s mandate requiring Head Start employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk all federal funding.

The lawsuit, led be Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, was filed in the Western District of Louisiana Tuesday.

According to Alabama Attorney General’s office, the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education would be impacted by the mandate. Alabama’s Head Start teachers, staff, volunteers and students would also be affected.

The mandate requires all personnel to be “fully vaccinated” and wear masks at all times, while also requiring students ages two years and older to wear masks.

The lawsuit argues that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services lacks legal authority to impose the mandate. It also notes that the mandate conflicts with Alabama’s vaccine passport law.

“The Biden administration clearly has no plans to back down from its errant pursuit of nationwide vaccination,” said Marshall. “Likewise, the State of Alabama has no plans to back down from its righteous pursuit of nationwide injunctions.”

Joining Louisiana on the lawsuit are Attorneys General from Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

