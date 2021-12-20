Don’t let the Grinch steal your Christmas!

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Many homes will be left unattended while several travel out of town for the holidays.

Whether you’re hitting the road or boarding a plane for the holidays, leave your house in a way that appears someone is home.

One good method is timed lighting.

Sheriff Donald Valenza of Houston County says, “You can buy timers for probably eight dollars, get two to a pack at Lowe’s or at Walmart, and you can actually program the timers to come on at a certain time go off at a certain time.”

Posting online actively tells numerous people your house is empty.

“Do NOT put stuff on social media when you leave town,” expresses Valenza. “Lot of them are watching it, and they’ll see when you start posting stuff that you’re out of town, they do have ways of finding your residence.”

Have a neighbor or friend come by and empty out your mailbox if you’re gonna go out of town.

A full mailbox could be the greenlight a suspicious person is looking for to enter your home.

Valenza says neighbors looking out for others is one of the safest options.

“Lot of them don’t wanna get involved, but just pay attention in the neighborhood and if you see a suspicious vehicle please call, we will definitely check them out,” finishes Valenza.

Hoping all across the Wiregrass enjoy their travels and time off safely.

Sheriff Valenza says if you’re leaving town for a few days, feel free to call and give the department a heads up.

If you provide your address, they may be able to keep more of an eye out in that area.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.