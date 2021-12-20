Advertisement

New gym dedicated for Zion Chapel School

By Nick Brooks
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACK, Ala. (WTVY) -- After a year and a half, Zion Chapel’s new gym is finally complete.

The $3.5 million facility can house the entire student body.

It is one of three capital projects the school system has completed this quarter.

The gym will hold P.E. classes, volleyball and basketball games, and other community and school activities.

“We have a very excited school and community about the opening of this gym,” said Kelly Cobb, superintendent, Coffee County Schools. “It has been on the capital plans probably for Coffee County for over 10 years. So now it’s finally coming to fruition.”

The gym will hold its first games Tuesday starting at 4:30.

