Miss Tuscaloosa's Outstanding Teen donates to The Exchange Center

Evie Smith donates to The Exchange Center
Evie Smith donates to The Exchange Center(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One teen donated $4,058 to Dothan’s Exchange Center, raising the money by making bracelets throughout November.

Evie Smith quickly surpassed her $1,000 goal.

The handmade bracelets say “ACT” meaning: Advocating for Children of Trauma.

Each set takes about 30 minutes to make, so Smith says she’s thankful for the extra helping hands.

“I’m really grateful that my friends and my family did help me make them because it is a lot of time and a lot of effort that goes into it, and also through that I was able to educate my friends on the signs of child abuse and childhood trauma and really how to be there for someone who has been through a traumatic situation,” explains Evie Smith, Miss Tuscaloosa’s Outstanding Teen.

The Exchange Center will use the donation to continue working to break the cycle of child abuse.

Smith is taking a break from making the bracelets for now but plans to sell them on Esty in the future.

