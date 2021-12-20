Cooler this morning

SYNOPSIS – Chilly this morning to start off the week, temperatures are in the lower to middle 40s across all of the area. This afternoon we will remain cloudy and the chance of showers will move in after 3pm and stick with us overnight tonight into the day tomorrow as a system moves through the gulf. Temperatures tomorrow won’t make it out of the 50s for afternoon highs with the clouds and rain. Things start to look up by Wednesday as we start to dry out and really warm up by Christmas day. Highs on Saturday will be in the 70s.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy, afternoon showers. High near 60°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 40%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, rain. Low near 45°. Winds: NE 5-10 mph 60%

TOMORROW– Cloudy, chance of rain. High near 54°. Winds N 5-10 mph 60%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 62° 0%

THUR: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 66° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 68° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 76° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 74° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 73° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 72° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 15-20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

