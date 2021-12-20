Advertisement

Cloudy & Chilly

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SYNOPSIS – Cloudy, rainy and chilly weather continues for the short-term. We’ll see the showers end Tuesday morning, with clearing skies Tuesday night. Look for plenty of sunshine for the remainder of the week as we gradually warm. We’ll see chilly mornings Wednesday/Thursday with lows in the middle 30s, but highs Christmas Day should be well into the 70s.

TONIGHT – Scattered showers. Low near 43°.  Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Morning showers, otherwise cloudy. High near 50°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clearing and colder. Low near 37°.  Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Sunny. Low: 37° High: 60° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 36° High: 63° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 42° High: 72° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 58° High: 76° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny.  Low: 59° High: 78° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 61° High: 80° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 20-25 kts.  Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

