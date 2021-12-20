Cloudy & Chilly

SYNOPSIS – Cloudy, rainy and chilly weather continues for the short-term. We’ll see the showers end Tuesday morning, with clearing skies Tuesday night. Look for plenty of sunshine for the remainder of the week as we gradually warm. We’ll see chilly mornings Wednesday/Thursday with lows in the middle 30s, but highs Christmas Day should be well into the 70s.

TONIGHT – Scattered showers. Low near 43°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Morning showers, otherwise cloudy. High near 50°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clearing and colder. Low near 37°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Sunny. Low: 37° High: 60° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 36° High: 63° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 42° High: 72° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 58° High: 76° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 59° High: 78° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 61° High: 80° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 20-25 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.