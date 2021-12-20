Advertisement

Angel Tree Distribution

toy
toy(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

Volunteers gathered today to distribute Christmas presents to families in need across the wiregrass.

462 angels were adopted this year through the angel tree program and today all of your hard work came to life. The distribution of gifts to families in need is the best way to spread joy during the holiday season and the salvation army did just that with the help of the community of course.

News 4′s Emily Acton spoke with a couple who was helping distribute today,

“What we are doing is we are taking the toys that are distributed in this warehouse and bring them out to the parents when they come and pick them up.”(Martha and Chuck Chavers)

400 seniors were also adopted this year and were given boxes of food to cook for the holidays.

