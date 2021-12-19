Wet Start but Beautiful Week

SYNOPSIS- Cloudy Sunday which will turn into a cloudy monday. Rain chance amps up early Tuesday morning keeping the high temperatures in the 50s. After Tuesday things start to look up temperatures will peak in the 60s to 70s during the day and drop into the 40s overnight.

TONIGHT – Mostly CLoudy. Low near 49°. Winds W 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly Cloudy. High near 60°. ENE 10 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – MOstly Cloudy,Rain late. Low near 49°. Winds NE 10 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Mostly Cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 49° High: 54°

WED: Mostly Sunny. Low: 45° High: 62°

THR: Mostly Sunny. Low: 41° High: 66°

FRI: Partly Cloudy. Low: 45° High: 68°

SAT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 49° High: 74°

SUN: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 56° High: 75°

COASTAL FORECAST Sunday – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

