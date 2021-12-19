People lay 650 wreaths at Sunset Memorial Park to honor fallen heroes

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A national event paying tribute to fallen heroes, National Wreaths Across America Day was Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. More than 1,200 cemeteries across the United States took part in honoring these veterans, including Sunset Memorial Park.

Sunset Memorial Park is in partnership with the local chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), said they are honored to host this event.

“It’s important to remember this time of year,” Robert Byrd, Funeral Director, said. “It’s Christmas time, a lot of families have lost someone and it’s just a way to remember them and not to forget them and give families an opportunity to come out and spend some time and honor our veterans.”

The people of Dothan sponsored about 650 wreaths. People of all ages, from five years old, to 80 years old, gathered to lay the wreaths on the military veteran’s graves. There was a brief ceremony beforehand, with prayer, the pledge, preamble and the history behind the day.

The mission of this day is to “Remember, honor and teach.”

“We are honored to do this, for our veterans, because they gave their life for us and people tend to forget that,” Cassie Tysinger, DAR Emasse-Robert Grierson Chapter, said.

Sunset Memorial Park plans to continue to take part in this America tradition next year.

