Houston County deputy badly injured in wreck

The wreck happened along Houston County Highway 33 near Ashford about dusk.
(AP GraphicsBank)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An on-duty Houston County deputy has been involved in a serious accident that occurred late Saturday on a rural roadway. He is undergoing surgery at a Dothan hospital, per those with knowledge of his situation.

The wreck happened along Houston County Highway 33, near Ashford, about dusk. No official information has been released.

News 4 is awaiting confirmation that the officer’s family has been notified before releasing his name.

" May God watch over and heal our brother,” the Dothan Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

