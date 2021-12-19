Advertisement

Gambling legislation again before lawmakers in ‘22 session

Lottery and casino legislation will again be introduced in Alabama’s upcoming legislative...
Lottery and casino legislation will again be introduced in Alabama’s upcoming legislative session with the goal of getting the measure before voters in November. But the outlook for the proposal is unclear as lawmakers face election year pressure.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Lottery and casino legislation will again be introduced in Alabama’s upcoming legislative session with the goal of getting the measure before voters in November. But the outlook for the proposal is unclear as lawmakers face election year pressure.

Republican Sen. Greg Albritton said he plans to introduce a gambling legislation that would include a state lottery, a compact with the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and a yet-to-be-determined number of other gambling sites.

However, some members of Republican leadership are doubtful about the outlook for the bill. Lawmakers face primaries in May, which brings both election concerns and time constraints in the 2022 session.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COFFEE COUNTY FATAL
One dead after traffic crash in Enterprise
Houston County deputy badly injured in wreck
Dylan Pritchard
Man on the run from police in Level Plains
Houston County Farm Center to be sold and demolished
Has Houston County Farm Center sale hit a snag?
Program is built to the help Georgians most impacted by poverty.
Program in Ga. offers low-income Black women extra cash for 2 years

Latest News

Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke in Jacksonville Dec. 10.
Governor Ron DeSantis proposes legislation to fight “woke indoctrination” and Critical Race Theory
FILE - Georgia State Rep. Philip Singleton, R-Sharpsburg, speaks, to a legislative committee on...
New Georgia Freedom Caucus seeks right turn in state policy
Alabama sees slight increase in federal road funding budget; big improvement in bridges
Merritt Carothers on how to best remember Farm Center
SummerBelle Fair gives an interview at the State House in Columbia on Dec. 10, 2021 “I was...
How S.C. 10-year-old is taking aim against domestic violence