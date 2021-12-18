Advertisement

Trademark tussle: Ole Miss objects to similar New Miss logo

The top t-shirt is emblazoned with one of the University of Mississippi's logos, while the...
The top t-shirt is emblazoned with one of the University of Mississippi's logos, while the bottom shirt, a New Miss product, sports a logo nearly identical to the university's ubiquitous Ole Miss brand, as photographed Nov. 9, 2021 in Jackson, Miss. The university objects to the trademark application filed by the person marketing the New Miss brand. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:12 AM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A photographer is trying to trademark a “New Miss” logo that’s nearly identical to the Ole Miss logo used by the University of Mississippi.

Suzi Altman has been selling New Miss merchandise for more than a year. She says she’s trying to raise money to preserve the legacy of James Meredith.

In 1962, Meredith became the first Black student to enroll at the University of Mississippi. Attorneys for the university are objecting to Altman’s trademark application.

They say it is “confusingly similar” to the Ole Miss logo. The 88-year-old Meredith wears both the Ole Miss and the New Miss logo in public appearances.

