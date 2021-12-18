Advertisement

Thunderstorms Return Saturday

A Few Strong Storms Possible
By David Paul
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Saturday Evening Storms In The Wiregrass
Saturday Evening Storms In The Wiregrass(WTVY)

Deep moisture across the Wiregrass will help fuel scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, especially for the PM hours. The rain will increase in coverage and intensity midday, with scattered heavy downpours for the afternoon and evening hours. Western parts of the area will get wet first, with a push eastward by later in the afternoon and into the evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has our area outlined in a Marginal Risk (risk level 1 of 5). Just enough may come together to produce pockets of rotation that could lead to a brief, isolated tornado. Be weather-aware later Saturday. We’ll turn cooler and drier for Sunday. -David Paul, Chief Meteorologist

SPC Outlook Saturday
SPC Outlook Saturday(WTVY)

