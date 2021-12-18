State seeks death penalty for man accused of killing Huntsville Police Officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The man accused of killing Huntsville police STAC agent Billy Clardy III appeared in court for the first time since his indictment. LaJeromeny Brown is charged with capital murder for Clardy’s death, and state prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Brown’s defense attorney Bruce Gardner says the death penalty is not warranted in this case.

Brown is charged with capital murder for the shooting death of Clardy two years ago. Brown allegedly shot and killed Clardy during a North Huntsville drug investigation, and was quickly captured after the shooting. Chief Deputy District Attorney Tim Gann says the facts of this case are clear.

“Billy was a good man and he was exemplary police officer on duty. He led a life of service and so when you look at that, and look at who he was, and what he was doing, and the circumstances, it’s a clear death case,” said Gann.

Gardner disagrees.

“It’s just not as open and shut as somebody killing a police officer, as a case involving that would be or seem. He’s an intelligent guy. I don’t see any mental health issues that are glaring at me right now,” said Gardner.

Gardner says it will take a long time for the defense to go through all the evidence the state submitted and he doesn’t expect the trial to start until early 2023. Brown’s next hearing is set for April 2022.

