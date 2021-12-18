One dead after traffic crash in Enterprise

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead after a traffic crash in Enterprise Saturday afternoon.

Sergeant Billy Haglund say the single vehicle wreck happened on Highway 51 near Dozier Road. around 2:20 p.m. Investigators believe the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver, 45-year-old Sharon McClurg Hussey, of Enterprise, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The EPD Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.