One dead after traffic crash in Enterprise

COFFEE COUNTY FATAL
COFFEE COUNTY FATAL(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead after a traffic crash in Enterprise Saturday afternoon.

Sergeant Billy Haglund say the single vehicle wreck happened on Highway 51 near Dozier Road. around 2:20 p.m. Investigators believe the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver, 45-year-old Sharon McClurg Hussey, of Enterprise, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The EPD Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating.

