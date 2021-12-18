Advertisement

Montgomery 2nd grader to be gifted prosthetic limb

By Rosanna Smith
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:36 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A second grader in Montgomery is getting the gift of a lifetime thanks to his physical education teacher and others who came together to help him.

7-year-old Smart Amuro is a tad shy but loves learning new things.

“He’s always been a bright child. Whatever is being taught, he will go over it over and over again,” said Ayodele Amuro, Smart’s father

While he’s just like most kids his age, he does have a limb difference known as proximal focal femoral deficiency, or PFFT.

“Now that he’s getting older he’s asked the questions like, ‘Why is my leg like this? Why can’t I walk like all those kids,’” said Oluseyi Amuro, Smart’s mother

After moving to Montgomery from Africa with his parents last year, he started attending Brewbaker Primary School.

“He has a positive attitude. In PE I just noticed way more that he had a little deficiency, but he doesn’t use it as any type of a crutch. He does everything every other student does. He plays as hard or harder than they do,” said Allen Joiner, Brewbaker Primary School PE teacher.

Taking the lead to try to find someone who could help Smart, Joiner connected the Amuros with Glenn Crumpton with Alabama Artificial Limb & Orthopedic Service, who is familiar with PFFT.

A second grader in Montgomery is getting the gift of a lifetime thanks to his P.E. Teacher and...
A second grader in Montgomery is getting the gift of a lifetime thanks to his P.E. Teacher and others who came together to help him.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

“So once we put him in a prosthetic device, it will be easy enough for us to do that for him, and then he will adapt to it very quickly,” said Crumpton.

With the timing of how this has all come together, some are calling this a Christmas miracle.

“I am kind of surprised, and we are very glad. We’re actually very happy,” said Oluseyi Amuro.

“It just really does something for your heart. It’s just a good feeling to be able to help,” said Joiner.

“I’ll tell you who it’s a miracle for is everybody that wanted to help him,” said Crumpton.

The Amuros said this means a great deal for their family, and they believe receiving this prosthetic device for their some will build his confidence overall.

Sometime next year, Smart will receive his prosthetic device from Alabama Artificial Limb & Orthopedic Service in Montgomery.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston County deputy badly injured in wreck
Dylan Pritchard
Man on the run from police in Level Plains
COFFEE COUNTY FATAL
One dead after traffic crash in Enterprise
Program is built to the help Georgians most impacted by poverty.
Program in Ga. offers low-income Black women extra cash for 2 years
Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-20
Cooler this morning
weather
Meteorologist EMily Acton
Former Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) died Sunday at the age of 76.
Georgia lawmakers remember former Sen. Johnny Isakson
El Pueblo
Spanish-speaking Santa Claus helps bring Christmas cheer
Lottery and casino legislation will again be introduced in Alabama’s upcoming legislative...
Gambling legislation again before lawmakers in ‘22 session