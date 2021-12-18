Advertisement

Man on the run from police in Level Plains

Dylan Pritchard
Dylan Pritchard(Level Plains Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Level Plains police need the public’s help locating a man they say could be armed and dangerous.

Police say they were responding to a theft report on Friday afternoon at the home of Dylan Pritchard. They attempted to arrest Prichard, but he was able to flee on foot.

Numerous agencies are assisting with the investigation including the Dale County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Bureau of Investigation.

The search warrant on Pritchard’s home led to the discovery of numerous stolen items and a handgun.

