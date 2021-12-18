Man on the run from police in Level Plains

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Level Plains police need the public’s help locating a man they say could be armed and dangerous.

Police say they were responding to a theft report on Friday afternoon at the home of Dylan Pritchard. They attempted to arrest Prichard, but he was able to flee on foot.

Numerous agencies are assisting with the investigation including the Dale County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Bureau of Investigation.

The search warrant on Pritchard’s home led to the discovery of numerous stolen items and a handgun.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.