Has Houston County Farm Center sale hit a snag?

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan City Commission vote related to the proposed sale of the Houston County Farm Center won’t take place until at least January. Houston County Commissioners had hoped for that vote next week.

City officials tell News 4 additional time is needed to study whether to convey Dothan’s interest in the property to Houston County.

On paper, the city has a 16 percent legal hold on Farm Center property—about 40 acres. County Chairman Mark Culver claims, despite the deed’s description, the city never had a financial stake in that property.

County Commissioners voted Monday to sell Farm Center property to Bright Work, a Florida real estate development company, assuming a higher offer isn’t received by December 20.

Culver predicted a major retailer would anchor a commercial development on the property that faces Ross Clark Circle and Cottonwood Road. He is unsure of possible uses on the back side.

Bright Work declined comment on the proposed plan or company plans.

The Farm Center, once a bustling arena with agricultural-related building, has fallen into disrepair and is currently used only for storage. Its buildings would be demolished after the sale is completed.

