Auburn hires Austin Davis as offensive coordinator

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVY) - Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin announced Saturday the hire of Austin Davis as the Tigers offensive coordinator.

Davis is a seven-year National Football League veteran and the current quarterbacks coach for the Seattle Seahawks.

The Mississippi native played in the NFL for St. Louis, Cleveland, Denver, Seattle and Tennessee before joining the coaching ranks in February 2019 as an offensive assistant with the Seahawks before being promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2020.

Davis has spent the last three seasons with the Seahawks working closely with eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson.

Now, Davis will bring his NLF coaching experience to the Tigers football program.

Auburn will play its final game of the season Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. in the Birmingham Bowl with (21) Houston.

