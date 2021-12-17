Wiregrass football teams’ reclassifications: Slocomb and Ashford

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The latest realignments made by the AHSAA will have several Wiregrass teams playing in new classes for the 2022-2024 seasons.

One of the biggest moves is being made my Slocomb, who will jump up to Class 4A from Class 3A where the Redtops had immense success.

In the last two seasons Slocomb made consecutive playoff appearances after being crowned back-to-back region champs.

Now, the Redtops will face some of the best competition in the state, but head coach Richard Tisdale and his team will not back down from a challenge.

“You just want to win,” said Tisdale. “You’re not really preparing for the off season any different. If we were 1A or 7A you’re trying to get stronger, faster and better at football. I think the biggest challenge is going to be that we’re so much smaller than those guys.”

Tisdale added, “Skill-wise I think we have a lot of speed. We have a good coaching staff to be prepared. We’re going to have to overcome that but we had to overcome that in 3A last year. I don’t think we were bigger than any team we played last year. So, it’s the same challenge maybe a little bit bigger one but the same type of challenge we’ve been seeing.”

Over in Ashford, the Yellow Jackets will step down from Class 4A for the first time since 1984 into 3A play.

Despite Slocomb being gone from that region, the competition in Class 3A is fierce.

Ashford is coming off a winless 2021 season but things are looking up for the Jackets.

Head coach Robin Tyra entering year three with a veteran squad who is looking to make some noise in Class 3A next season.

“For us you know, stepping down from 4A to 3A I feel like it’s a weight lifted but it’s a weight gained as well too because you’re the lone 4A stepping down into 3A,” said Tyra. “So, you know our success the previous two years has not been that great. So, it gives us an opportunity to hopefully step back in and be competitive again and kind of keep building the program in the direction that we would like for it to be.”

The full list of AHSAA Football 2022-2024 reclassifications can be found at https://www.ahsaa.com/.

