Will COVID cases spike in schools after winter break?

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Omicron variant officially in the state of Alabama and holiday plans beginning means school leaders have to start thinking about the safety of their students and staff when they return for the new year.

Brandy White, Superintendent of Houston County Schools says, “The second nine-weeks, our COVID cases went down tremendously, we would have one or two cases per week, so it was much better than the first nine-weeks.”

However, there are concerns that activities over the next two weeks will lead to a spike among students.

“We’re playing it by ear,” says White. “I mean, nobody knows what will happen. We’re just gonna have to stay on top of it and communicate with health care officials and the state as much as possible.”

White says as of right now, the state still requires the district to follow contract tracing.

“That was the reason we really had to require the mask mandate the first nine-weeks,” explains White. “We sent home over eleven-hundred students, and so we’re hoping that the state eases those restrictions because of the availability of choices as far as vaccines.”

He wants masks to be a choice, but having students in the classroom is his top priority.

“Our ultimate goal is to stay in school,” finishes White. “We want the children in school, we want them to participate in everything, we don’t want parents having to miss work, to keep their children at home, especially when they’re not sick.”

White wants school to remain as normal as possible, while maintaining a safe environment.

Houston County Schools began Christmas break with early dismissal Friday afternoon.

Students will return on January 4th.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

