WATCH: Alabama doctors discuss first case of Omicron in Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Friday doctors from UAB Hospital will host a Q&A session.
Leading the discussion will be Candice Dye, M.D., a pediatrician at UAB and Children’s of Alabama.
Thursday the Alabama Department of Public health announced the first confirmed case of the new omicron variant of COVID-19 had been diagnosed in Alabama.
Topics of the Q&A will also cover seasonal illnesses, such as flu and RSV, as well as COVID-19 in pediatric patients.
The discussion will begin at 9:00 AM CT and you can watch it on the player attached to this story or the WTVY News 4 app.
