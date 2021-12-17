Advertisement

WATCH: Alabama doctors discuss first case of Omicron in Alabama

By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Friday doctors from UAB Hospital will host a Q&A session.

Leading the discussion will be Candice Dye, M.D., a pediatrician at UAB and Children’s of Alabama.

Thursday the Alabama Department of Public health announced the first confirmed case of the new omicron variant of COVID-19 had been diagnosed in Alabama.

Topics of the Q&A will also cover seasonal illnesses, such as flu and RSV, as well as COVID-19 in pediatric patients.

The discussion will begin at 9:00 AM CT and you can watch it on the player attached to this story or the WTVY News 4 app.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

OSHA levies $320k fine against Dollar General for Alabama store safety
Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
COVID-19
First confirmed case of omicron COVID-19 variant in Alabama
Curtis Tyrone Vickers, of Dothan, Alabama, was arrested and taken to the Calhoun County Jail on...
Nearly 2 lbs. of meth found in Calhoun County drug bust
Alabama health leaders are convinced that the contagious Omicron variant is already in the...
Omicron variant expected to be dominant virus in Alabama

Latest News

COVID-19
First confirmed case of omicron COVID-19 variant in Alabama
One year of COVID-19 vaccines
One year of COVID-19 vaccines administered to Alabamians
Jackson Hospital officials raise concerns about TOC offering certain services at a new location.
Jackson Hospital officials express concerns about TOC expanding services
Health officials in Jackson County are at odds.
Jackson Hospital TOC