WATCH: Alabama doctors discuss first case of Omicron in Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Friday doctors from UAB Hospital will host a Q&A session.

Leading the discussion will be Candice Dye, M.D., a pediatrician at UAB and Children’s of Alabama.

Thursday the Alabama Department of Public health announced the first confirmed case of the new omicron variant of COVID-19 had been diagnosed in Alabama.

Topics of the Q&A will also cover seasonal illnesses, such as flu and RSV, as well as COVID-19 in pediatric patients.

The discussion will begin at 9:00 AM CT and you can watch it on the player attached to this story or the WTVY News 4 app.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.