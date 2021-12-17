Very foggy this morning

SYNOPSIS – Mild start this Friday morning and very foggy around the area with a Dense Fog Advisory running until 9am so take it slow on the morning commute. This afternoon another warm one, more clouds than yesterday and a slight chance of a shower. Saturday looks like our next good chance of rain as a cold front pushes through ahead of it a line of showers and storms but our severe risk is low. Cooler for the day on Sunday then another system will move up from the gulf on Monday evening giving us another good chance of rain starting late in the day Monday and lasting much of the day on Tuesday.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, a stay shower. High near 76°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 10%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, areas of fog. Low near 61°. Winds: Light SE 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 77°. Winds SE 5-15 mph 70%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 65° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain late. Low: 49° High: 60° 30%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, rain. Low: 49° High: 56° 70%

WED: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 64° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 41° High: 68° 0%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 55° High: 65° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 35° High: 62° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

