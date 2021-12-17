Advertisement

UAB recruiting participants in nationwide Parkinson’s study

By Catherine Patterson
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You now have a chance to be a part of a study that could help find a possible cure to Parkinson’s Disease.

UAB is part of a nationwide study on Parkinson’s disease called the Parkinson’s Progression Markers Initiative (PPMI). It began back in 2010.

Now UAB researchers are recruiting more people who have been recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s, healthy adults, and people 60 and older who don’t have Parkinson’s but have certain risk factors.

“What is really lacking right now is an intervention that can slow down progression of Parkinson’s disease or cure it,” said Amy Amara, M.D., Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Neurology, Heersink School of Medicine and PPMI principal investigator at UAB.  “So that is one of the ultimate goals of studies like PPMI. It’s to find something that will really slow down the progression so we can make people live better for longer.”

If you’re interested in enrolling in the study at UAB, you can contact the study team at 205-975-2894.

Learn more about the study here.

