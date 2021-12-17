Turning Wet Saturday

SYNOPSIS – Warm and humid weather continues into the weekend with highs well into the 70s again Saturday. We’ll start the day foggy, with showers and thunderstorms to develop, especially for the PM hours. Some strong to severe storms are possible. We’ll turn drier for Sunday, but another rain-maker is on the way for later Monday into Tuesday.

TONIGHT – Cloudy, areas of fog. Low near 61°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. High near 76°. Winds S at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Early rain, turning drier late. Low near 62°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly sunny. Low: 62° High: 65° 5%

MON: Mostly cloudy, showers arriving. Low: 49° High: 60° 50% late

TUE: Cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 49° High: 56° 80%

WED: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 64° 0%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 41° High: 66° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 68° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

