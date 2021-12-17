Dothan Hoops Classic tip off days away

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan and the participating teams are counting down the days till the Dothan Hoops Classic basketball tournament tips off.

16 Wiregrass teams will compete in the week-long tournament with their sights set on bringing home the top prize.

The tournament tips off on December 27 and will run until December 31.

The tournament bracket was set earlier in the month on December 6. The first game featuring Abbeville and Headland starts at 3:30 PM on Monday, December 27.

Here’s the complete slate of first-round matchups.

Monday, December 27

3:30 pm - Abbeville vs Headland

5:00 pm - Eufaula vs Georgiana

6:30 pm - Daleville vs Providence Christian

8:00 pm - Houston Academy vs Dale County

Tuesday, December 28

3:30 pm - Barbour County vs Wicksburg

5:00 pm - Rehobeth vs Ashford

6:30 pm - Geneva vs Dothan

8:00 pm - Northside Methodist vs Geneva County

Tickets for the Hoops Classic are $6.

Not only is the Hoops Classic a good opportunity for athletes to play on a high level, but it also brings in a lot of money to area schools.

The schools playing in the Classic split the proceeds from the tourney based on how many nights they play.

Through 2020, the City of Dothan says it has given $599,196 to participating programs. In 2020 the Hoops Classic was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

In 2021 the city launched the Turkey Classic taking place Thanksgiving week giving 8 more teams a chance to be part of the Dothan Hoops Classic. In its inaugural contest, Georgianna won the Turkey Classic and got a place in the Dothan Hoops Classic.

