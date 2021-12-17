Advertisement

Dothan Hoops Classic tip off days away

Dothan Hoops Classic logo on the Court
Dothan Hoops Classic logo on the Court(WTVY News 4)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan and the participating teams are counting down the days till the Dothan Hoops Classic basketball tournament tips off.

16 Wiregrass teams will compete in the week-long tournament with their sights set on bringing home the top prize.

The tournament tips off on December 27 and will run until December 31.

The tournament bracket was set earlier in the month on December 6. The first game featuring Abbeville and Headland starts at 3:30 PM on Monday, December 27.

Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic
Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic(WTVY)

Here’s the complete slate of first-round matchups.

Monday, December 27

  • 3:30 pm - Abbeville vs Headland
  • 5:00 pm - Eufaula vs Georgiana
  • 6:30 pm - Daleville vs Providence Christian
  • 8:00 pm - Houston Academy vs Dale County

Tuesday, December 28

  • 3:30 pm - Barbour County vs Wicksburg
  • 5:00 pm - Rehobeth vs Ashford
  • 6:30 pm - Geneva vs Dothan
  • 8:00 pm - Northside Methodist vs Geneva County

Tickets for the Hoops Classic are $6.

Not only is the Hoops Classic a good opportunity for athletes to play on a high level, but it also brings in a lot of money to area schools.

The schools playing in the Classic split the proceeds from the tourney based on how many nights they play.

Through 2020, the City of Dothan says it has given $599,196 to participating programs. In 2020 the Hoops Classic was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

In 2021 the city launched the Turkey Classic taking place Thanksgiving week giving 8 more teams a chance to be part of the Dothan Hoops Classic. In its inaugural contest, Georgianna won the Turkey Classic and got a place in the Dothan Hoops Classic.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

OSHA levies $320k fine against Dollar General for Alabama store safety
COVID-19
First confirmed case of omicron COVID-19 variant in Alabama
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
Alabama health leaders are convinced that the contagious Omicron variant is already in the...
Omicron variant expected to be dominant virus in Alabama
Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body

Latest News

Wiregrass football teams’ reclassifications: Wicksburg and Houston County
Wiregrass football teams’ reclassifications: Wicksburg and Houston County
Wiregrass football teams’ reclassifications: Slocomb and Ashford
Wiregrass football teams’ reclassifications: Slocomb and Ashford
On the dotted line: Connor Cook signs with Tulsa
On the dotted line: Connor Cook signs with Tulsa
On the dotted line: Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson officially signs with Alabama
On the dotted line: Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson officially signs with Alabama