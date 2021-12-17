Advertisement

Phase II of Enterprise street repaving underway

By Nick Brooks
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Big projects are in the works this week for the City of Progress.

“This project is well and long overdue,” said Mayor William E. Cooper, City of Enterprise.

Enterprise plans to resurface more than half of the city’s roadways over the course of four phases. With 8 miles completed in phase I, Phase II is now underway. A project totaling nearly $4 million.

“That’s 18 miles worth of roads, 55 different streets, and all of those have a PCI number of 20 or less,” said Barry Mott, Enterprise Public Works Director and City Engineer. “The way we determine which roads will be paved in this next cycle would be trying to get the worst roads paved first.”

Three years ago, the city had consultants come in to grade the road conditions.

“Our goal was to get the city’s PCI average PCI for the city up to 60 or 65, which would be a good category,” Mott added. “So, like I said, the roads we are paving under this current structure are less than 20, zero to 20. So, we still have a significant amount of roads that we need to get paved, that are in that poor or failed category.”

City leaders are taking pride in these improved streets.

“A first impression is a lasting impression, and if they see where the streets are in good shape and they’re drivable that makes a big difference,” Cooper said.

Streets that citizens and visitors alike will appreciate.

“To ride up and down these rough streets and whatnot that means alignment, and with this in mind, it means that you won’t have to go through all these bumps and potholes and things of this sort,” Cooper finished.

A timeline of when these roads will be repaved will also depend on the water department’s water line projects.

The city hopes to have the 55 roads completed for early summer 2022.

