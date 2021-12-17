LIST: Wiregrass Community Christmas Meals

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Christmas is a season for family, friends, and getting together. Several organizations are hosting free community meals for those who have nowhere to go for Christmas or who can’t afford a Christmas meal. If there’s a community meal we need to add to our list please email news@wtvy.com.

Community Meals

Christmas Day, Moma Tina’s Christmas Meal!

10:00 am-12:00 noon. 605 N Alice Street, Dothan, (334) 699-6886.

Want to help?

Items needed: Turkeys & Hams, “To-Go” Plates, Plastic Utensils, Desserts, or Your Favorite Dish of Your Choice.

Call 334-714-3482 or 334-699-6886 if you have any additional questions about donating items.

Volunteers are needed to help prepare meals and feed people on Christmas Day as well as help deliver meals to agencies helping the needy.

Christmas Day, Dothan Rescue Mission

2:30 pm, 216 East Crawford Street, Dothan, (334) 792-3837.

December 28th: Serving Those in Need

11:00 am-1:00 pm, 1587 South Oates Street, Suite 1, Dothan.

Serving hot meals and free clothing to those in need. Free to the public.

Donations needed: Please contact (334) 547-3982

Christmas Day Annual Community Meal from Annie’s Café

10:30 am-1:00 pm, First Baptist Church in Enterprise, 302 N Main St, Enterprise

Donations or volunteers contact Annie’s Cafe (334) 347-6622.

