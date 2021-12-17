Advertisement

Hundreds attend Dothan “Christmas food giveaway”

Christmas food giveaway
Christmas food giveaway(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Dec. 17, 2021
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Hundreds of community members came out to the Houston County Farm Center on Friday for the annual Christmas food giveaway.

The drive-thru style event handed out free bags of food, drinks and blankets.

Some food included can last for over a month.

Organizers say the past two years have been tough, and they are happy to help their neighbors in need.

“This is out thirteenth stop this year, we’ve done all the small communities and we’re grateful to have Mayor Saliba here and all of our volunteers and it’s Christmas, what a blessing,” expresses Mike Schmitz, an organizer of the event.

He says the event will easily serve about 1,000 families in the community.

