Governor awards $1.4 million to support nonprofit organizations that help child abuse victims

(WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a press release from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

(Press Release) - Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $1.4 million to assist children who are victims of abuse, neglect and sexual assault.

The grants will help nine nonprofit organizations provide services including counseling, advocacy, emotional support, safety services and referrals to other community organizations that offer additional assistance.

“Navigating the criminal justice system can be stressful and complex, especially for children who have unfortunately become victims of abuse,” Gov. Ivey said. “These nonprofit groups work diligently to provide the help and support that young victims and their family members need during a very trying time. I am pleased to award these grants.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, infrastructure upgrades, recreation, energy conservation and water resources management.

“ADECA shares Gov. Ivey’s dedication to assisting the most vulnerable among us by making sure they get the assistance they need to begin recovering from these awful and traumatic events,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

The following grants were awarded to several local agencies around the state who provide direct services to victims:

Athens-Limestone Children’s Advocacy Center Inc. (Limestone County): $225,600.

The Tuscaloosa Children’s Center (Greene, Hale, Sumter, Tuscaloosa counties): $147,840.

Blount County Children’s Center Inc. (Blount County): $52,407.

Twin Cedars Youth and Family Services Inc. (Lee, Macon counties): $329,640.

Butler County Children’s Advocacy Center (Butler, Crenshaw, Lowndes counties): $24,000.

Regional Child Advocacy Center Inc. (Choctaw, Clarke, Washington counties): $91,200.

Jackson County Children’s Advocacy Center Inc. (Jackson County): $115,200.

Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention (Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Pike counties): $176,640.

Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center (Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston counties): $255,360.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.