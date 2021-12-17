Advertisement

Governor awards $1.4 million to support nonprofit organizations that help child abuse victims

(WTVY News 4)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a press release from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

(Press Release) - Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $1.4 million to assist children who are victims of abuse, neglect and sexual assault.

The grants will help nine nonprofit organizations provide services including counseling, advocacy, emotional support, safety services and referrals to other community organizations that offer additional assistance.

“Navigating the criminal justice system can be stressful and complex, especially for children who have unfortunately become victims of abuse,” Gov. Ivey said. “These nonprofit groups work diligently to provide the help and support that young victims and their family members need during a very trying time. I am pleased to award these grants.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, infrastructure upgrades, recreation, energy conservation and water resources management.

“ADECA shares Gov. Ivey’s dedication to assisting the most vulnerable among us by making sure they get the assistance they need to begin recovering from these awful and traumatic events,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

The following grants were awarded to several local agencies around the state who provide direct services to victims:

Athens-Limestone Children’s Advocacy Center Inc. (Limestone County): $225,600.

The Tuscaloosa Children’s Center (Greene, Hale, Sumter, Tuscaloosa counties): $147,840.

Blount County Children’s Center Inc. (Blount County): $52,407.

Twin Cedars Youth and Family Services Inc. (Lee, Macon counties): $329,640.

Butler County Children’s Advocacy Center (Butler, Crenshaw, Lowndes counties): $24,000.

Regional Child Advocacy Center Inc. (Choctaw, Clarke, Washington counties): $91,200.

Jackson County Children’s Advocacy Center Inc. (Jackson County): $115,200.

Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention (Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Pike counties): $176,640.

Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center (Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston counties): $255,360.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHA levies $320k fine against Dollar General for Alabama store safety
COVID-19
First confirmed case of omicron COVID-19 variant in Alabama
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
Alabama health leaders are convinced that the contagious Omicron variant is already in the...
Omicron variant expected to be dominant virus in Alabama
Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body

Latest News

Dothan Hoops Classic logo on the Court
Dothan Hoops Classic tip off days away
Program is built to the help Georgians most impacted by poverty.
Program in Ga. offers low-income Black women extra cash for 2 years
Alabama’s unemployment rate for November was 3.1%, unchanged from October.
Alabama unemployment rate steady at 3.1%
The economists said employment peaked in February and fell sharply afterward, marking the...
S.C. hits employment high point as Ga. reaches jobless low