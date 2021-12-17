Advertisement

On the dotted line: Connor Cook signs with Tulsa

The Dothan senior will play long snapper for the Golden Hurricane.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It was a big day for Dothan High senior Connor Cook who put pen to paper to take the next step in his athletic career.

Cook will be heading to Oklahoma to join the Tulsa Golden Hurricane next season as a long snapper.

Cook has put in the time and dedication to make his dreams come true, and after just two years of playing at the long snapper position Cook was offered to play Division I football.

There is also a good chance he will get playing time during his freshman year.

“It’s always been my dream to go DI, and to go DI and get a full ride scholarship and possibly play start as a freshman that’s just a dream come true to me,” said Cook. “I’ve had to work really hard to get this. Most snappers when they go Division I like this have to walk on, but to get a full ride scholarship it just shows that my work has paid off. It means a lot to me and my family and my coaches.”

