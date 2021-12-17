Advertisement

3 arrested in Blakely liquor store armed robbery

All three were charged in connection to an armed robbery that happened at a Blakely liquor store on Dec. 1.(Source: Blakely Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - Three suspects are now in custody, facing charges in connection to an armed robbery at a Blakely liquor store.

The Blakely Police Department and the Early County Sheriff’s Office took a suspect into custody Thursday. Darius Mitchell’s charges include armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Police said they arrested Andre Johnson on Monday. He had outstanding warrants and new felony drug and weapons charges. He’s also charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Laquesha Graham was arrested Tuesday and she’s charged with armed robbery.

The armed robbery happened at Tim’s Package Store on Main Street on Dec. 1. Police said the store clerk was held at gunpoint, while two men stole money from the register and counter.

