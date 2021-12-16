Advertisement

Warm Weather Continues

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Our warm pattern continues into late-week, but some changes are on the way for the weekend. Rain chances will increase later Saturday ahead of a cold front, but we’ll turn drier for Sunday and Monday. Another rain-maker is on track for Tuesday.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, areas of fog. Low near 58°.  Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, a stray PM shower possible. High near 76°. Winds SE-S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, areas of fog. Low near 61°.  Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 61° High: 77° 50%

SUN: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 62° High: 65° 5%

MON: Mostly cloudy.  Low: 49° High: 60° 5%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 49° High: 56° 70%

WED: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 64° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 41° High: 68° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

