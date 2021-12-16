Warm Weather Continues
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Our warm pattern continues into late-week, but some changes are on the way for the weekend. Rain chances will increase later Saturday ahead of a cold front, but we’ll turn drier for Sunday and Monday. Another rain-maker is on track for Tuesday.
TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, areas of fog. Low near 58°. Winds light SE.
TOMORROW – Partly sunny, a stray PM shower possible. High near 76°. Winds SE-S at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, areas of fog. Low near 61°. Winds light SE.
EXTENDED
SAT: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 61° High: 77° 50%
SUN: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 62° High: 65° 5%
MON: Mostly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 60° 5%
TUE: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 49° High: 56° 70%
WED: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 64° 5%
THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 41° High: 68° 10%
COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.
4Warn Weather Team on Social!
@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx
WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton
Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.