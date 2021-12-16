UPDATE: Sunland escapee could be with Chipley woman, police say

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An escaped Sunland resident could be in the company of a Chipley woman, according to the Marianna Police Department.

Officials said Luis Ortiz-Rivera could be with Kalee Gilbert, 20. Gilbert was reportedly last known to be driving a black Ford sedan.

Ortiz-Rivera escaped from Sunland on December 10th. Local schools were put on soft lockdowns while K9 units searched the area. Authorities were unable to find him. Police said he could be dangerous, so don’t approach him. Police said Ortiz-Rivera was committed to Sunland for charges of aggravated battery without a firearm and first-degree murder in Broward County.

Authorities said they still don’t know where Ortiz-Rivera is but are “working diligently” to find him.

If you or anyone you know has any information on where either of these two people could be, you’re urged to call the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125 or remain anonymous with Chipola Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000.

