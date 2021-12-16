Salvation Army $40,000 away from reaching yearly goal, volunteers are helping make sure it’s achieved

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For decades it’s the staple sound of the holidays, bell ringing for the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army has just nine days left to reach this years red kettle goal of $120,000. The organization is under by $40,000, but volunteers, like the Dothan Rotary, are here to help make reaching the goal possible and “Hope Marches On.”

“Our goal is to raise as much money this week as we can for the Salvation Army,” Bruce Mcneal, District Gov. of rotary 6880 and member of Dothan Rotary Club, said.

Bell ringing for the Salvation Army is a long time tradition for the Dothan Rotary Club.

“It makes us feel good too, to give back a little bit because we certainly are blessed,” Bob Rudder, past District Rotary Gov., said.

The group dedicates their time to share blessings, have fun and put their mission of service at the forefront.

“When we’re out here ringing the bell and we see somebody take a penny, a dime, a quarter, a dollar, five dollars, sometimes more, it makes all the difference, it makes us feel good inside and we know where those dollars go,” Mcneal said.

This is the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Money raised will help provide for people’s rent, utilities, and keep them fed.

“A 25 dollar donation will feed a family of five for a week and when you put it in that kind of context it really makes a big difference in change,” Captain Nathan Jones, Salvation Army of Dothan, said.

So, when you see a familiar face or a kid on the nice list ringing the bell, consider making a donation.

“It’s just an additional encouragement for people to give,” Mcneal said.

But if you can’t make a donation, volunteering is always an option.

“We can’t run our nonprofit without the people willing to give their time, their money, and it’s very important and they are changing lives whether they realize it or not,” Capt. Jones said.

Bells will be ringing until Christmas eve and there are still volunteer shifts available.

To sign up for a shift, call the Salvation Army at (334)792-1911.

“Volunteers are kind of like our bread and butter for getting things done, because the more people are willing to donate their time, the less money we have to pay to have people do it for us, which means it’s more money going back into the community,” Capt. Jones said.

