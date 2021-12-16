Preparations begin around the Wiregrass for Wreath Across America Ceremonies

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Fallen veterans are being remembered this holiday season through Wreath Across America ceremonies.

This event originally began at Arlington National Cemetery and over time Wreaths Across America grew to become a nationwide event.

Thursday close to six hundred wreaths made their way from Maine to Sunset Memorial Park, all in preparation for the Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday. Allowing communities to honor, remember and teach our youth about our nation’s veterans and their sacrifices during the holiday season.

“We’re so close to Fort Rucker and we love our veterans, and we want to honor them, and we just love this time of year it is a busy time of year we got that, and everybody is thinking about Christmas, so we’ve got that, but we need to remember the ones that have one before us and respect our veterans and their families,” said Robert Byrd - Sunset Memorial Park, Director.

Sunset Memorial’s Wreaths Across America ceremony will begin on Saturday at noon. Family members are welcome to attend and a wreath may be taken to place on a veteran’s gravesite at a different cemetery as well.

