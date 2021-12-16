Advertisement

Preparations begin around the Wiregrass for Wreath Across America Ceremonies

Wreaths Across America
Wreaths Across America(Wreaths Across America)
By Abby Nelson
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Fallen veterans are being remembered this holiday season through Wreath Across America ceremonies.

This event originally began at Arlington National Cemetery and over time Wreaths Across America grew to become a nationwide event.

Thursday close to six hundred wreaths made their way from Maine to Sunset Memorial Park, all in preparation for the Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday. Allowing communities to honor, remember and teach our youth about our nation’s veterans and their sacrifices during the holiday season.

“We’re so close to Fort Rucker and we love our veterans, and we want to honor them, and we just love this time of year it is a busy time of year we got that, and everybody is thinking about Christmas, so we’ve got that, but we need to remember the ones that have one before us and respect our veterans and their families,” said Robert Byrd - Sunset Memorial Park, Director.

Sunset Memorial’s Wreaths Across America ceremony will begin on Saturday at noon. Family members are welcome to attend and a wreath may be taken to place on a veteran’s gravesite at a different cemetery as well.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

OSHA levies $320k fine against Dollar General for Alabama store safety
Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
Curtis Tyrone Vickers, of Dothan, Alabama, was arrested and taken to the Calhoun County Jail on...
Nearly 2 lbs. of meth found in Calhoun County drug bust
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Pedestrian killed on busy Dothan highway idenfied
COVID-19
First confirmed case of omicron COVID-19 variant in Alabama

Latest News

Claudette Colvin looks on at her press conference after she filed paperwork to have her...
Judge clears 1955 court record of civil rights pioneer
WTVY News 4 at Five
Dale County Sheriffs Office looking to help Kentucky tornado victims
Dale County Sheriffs Office looking to help Kentucky tornado victims
WTVY Wx Logo
Warm Weather Continues