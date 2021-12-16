Advertisement

Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot several times in Mississippi

By WLBT.com Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A woman and her unborn child were killed during a shooting Wednesday night in Mississippi.

According to WLBT, police say the 23-year-old woman, who was eight months pregnant, was shot multiple times.

Both she and her unborn child died at the scene.

According to police, four men suspected in the shooting followed the woman from a nearby gas station. They were driving a silver BMW with a Texas tag number PLY5622.

Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot multiple times on Beasley Road
Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot multiple times on Beasley Road(JPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477.

This makes December 2021 the deadliest month in the city’s history with 19 homicides so far, breaking June’s record of 17 homicides.

Six homicides occurred in Jackson last weekend alone.

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHA levies $320k fine against Dollar General for Alabama store safety
Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
Curtis Tyrone Vickers, of Dothan, Alabama, was arrested and taken to the Calhoun County Jail on...
Nearly 2 lbs. of meth found in Calhoun County drug bust
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Pedestrian killed on busy Dothan highway idenfied
ACE Memorial Hill is named after Addyson Martin, Cassidy Dunn and Emilee Fain. The three...
Geneva honors three teens killed in Christmas day car accident, naming street “ACE Memorial Hill”

Latest News

Protesters demand the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
Haiti police: All members of US-based missionary group released by kidnappers
St. Stanislaus HIgh School seniors Dayton Hall (L) and Jackson Mountjoy use calipers to measure...
AAP Volunteers raise oyster gardens to help restore reefs
Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
Suit: Factory expressed ‘flagrant indifference’ to tornadoes
In this screen grab taken from video, Arbuey Wright, father of Daunte Wright testifies, as...
Prosecution rests case against Kim Potter in Wright death