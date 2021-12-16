Organizers prepare for the Dothan Community Christmas Food Giveaway

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many organizations are starting to prepare for their food giveaways to the community.

Anita Dawks-Weatherington, organizer for the Dothan Community Christmas Food Giveaway, says COVID-19 has altered their plans slightly, but they are excited to do their giveaway this Friday.

“We have so many people that are in need, in our little seven area, community block area throughout the tri-state that need it, and look forward to this event every year,” says Anita Dawkins- Weatherington, event coordinator.

16 years ago, Dawkins- Weatherington started a food give away with a tent in the neighborhood known as ‘Baptist Bottom’.

“To be able to give out with the food shortage throughout the nation, we’re excited to be able to provide our community with some non perishable items along with free blankets and portable heaters,” says Dawkins- Weatherington.

Dawkins- Weatherington says her event started serving 200 people. With the partnership of the city of Dothan, the event now serves nearly 2,000 people.

“The response from the community Christmas giveaway this year has been tremendously overwhelming for us,” says Dawkins- Weatherington. “We didn’t know the need was extremely high like it is. We’re blessed to be able to be a blessing to those that are in need this year.”

Now, Dawkins- Weatherington is looking for their last component to pull off this event.

“Volunteers is our key source for this event,” says Dawkins- Weatherington. “Without volunteers, we would not be able to make this event a success.”

Overall, Dawkins- Weatherington wants people to remember the spirit of the season of giving to make this project a success.

“Loving each other, inspiring each other, and being there when people are in need is the best gift that you can ever give anybody in life,” says Dawkins- Weatherington.

The giveaway will be this Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m at the Houston County Farm Center. If you would like to volunteer to help, you’re asked to arrive at 7 a.m. .

In the days leading up to the event, donations of non-perishable foods can be brought to Community First Real Estate in downtown Dothan on North St. Andrews Street.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

