Military homecoming surprises 5th grader

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Christmas came early today in the most special way for one local elementary student.

Sitting in her 5th grade Carver MST classroom, Kadyence Caldwell thought the man dressed as Santa was only there to pass out candy canes

That’s until, she quickly realized it was her dad, back home after being deployed for the past year.

“This moment meant everything to me, the look on her face,” explains PFC. Dontrevius Thomas, Returning Soldier. “Especially the last time I saw her, she cried.”

He says while he’s home for the next few weeks, time with family comes first.

“Especially with me being overseas and the Army, I honestly feel like it’s a blessing because, not all of us came home,” expresses Thomas.

As for Kadyence, she’s ready to start watching Christmas movies with her dad.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

