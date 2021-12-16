Advertisement

Military homecoming surprises 5th grader

By Meredith Blair
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Christmas came early today in the most special way for one local elementary student.

Sitting in her 5th grade Carver MST classroom, Kadyence Caldwell thought the man dressed as Santa was only there to pass out candy canes

That’s until, she quickly realized it was her dad, back home after being deployed for the past year.

“This moment meant everything to me, the look on her face,” explains PFC. Dontrevius Thomas, Returning Soldier. “Especially the last time I saw her, she cried.”

He says while he’s home for the next few weeks, time with family comes first.

“Especially with me being overseas and the Army, I honestly feel like it’s a blessing because, not all of us came home,” expresses Thomas.

As for Kadyence, she’s ready to start watching Christmas movies with her dad.

