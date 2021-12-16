Advertisement

Local business owner spreads Christmas joy to community

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Free food, clothes, toy, furniture and visits with Santa were all found in Marianna at Madison Street Park Wednesday.

Owner of Kaboodles Boutique Pamela Shack, along with Farm Share, hosts a monthly distribution of various items. Wednesday they had a special guest handing out toys for the kids: Santa!

This month, more than 650 people were given food Wednesday morning, and many of them hung around to pick up some other necessities, including Christmas toys for the kids.

Shack tells us she’s glad to help out the community.

”I mean, it’s wonderful, I mean just look,” Shack said. “We’ve got mounds and mounds of people here and it’s free. Maybe they couldn’t have afforded something, you know, so I’m glad to come in and help everybody out. I’m super excited about it, I love it.”

Shack said she plans to continue hosting these giveaways once a month, and as she says, everything is always “free, free, free.”

News4 Now: What's Going On, December 16, 2021
