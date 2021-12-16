Advertisement

Judge clears 1955 court record of civil rights pioneer

Claudette Colvin looks on at her press conference after she filed paperwork to have her...
Claudette Colvin looks on at her press conference after she filed paperwork to have her juvenile record expunged, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Montgomery, Ala. She was arrested for not giving up her seat on a bus in 1955. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A judge has approved a request to wipe clean the court record of a Black woman who was arrested for refusing to move to the back of a segregated Alabama bus in 1955.

Claudette Colvin was arrested months before Rosa Parks gained international fame for refusing to give up her seat to a white man on a bus in Montgomery. And decades later, a Colvin family representative says a juvenile court judge has agreed to a request she filed in October to expunge her records.

Now that a judge has approved the request, Colvin says in a statement that she wants “us to move forward and be better.”

