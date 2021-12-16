Five UA Mechanical Engineering students help build wheelchair lift for Tuscaloosa girl

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - A 10-year old girl in Tuscaloosa got a gift of a lifetime on Wednesday. In fact, the family says it’s likely a ‘game-changer’.. .all at the hands of mechanical engineering students from UA.

Christmas came early for Rachel Williams, all one hundred pounds of it.

Five mechanical engineering students from Alabama heard about Rachel through a family friend and decided to build a wheelchair lift. Rachel is largely paralyzed because of a childhood illness. The lift will not only make life a little easier for Rachel, but for her parents as well.

“It’s going to be able to lift me so my parents won’t have to do that. It’s like ordering something but special,” said Rachel Williams.

“This project is meaningful to her as it is meaningful to me because it’s give me my life’s path,” said Chloe Denorme who recently graduated from the University of Alabama with a degree in mechanical engineering.

“So having this ability to do this and have something that’s mobile to be able to pick up her and move her around is just amazing,” said Chris Williams, Rachel’s dad.

The students say they started on this project back in March. No doubt they earned an A+.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.