Enterprise, ALDOT working to adjust stop light timers

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Have you ever wondered why you sit at a red light for what seems like forever?

Although cities don’t control what triggers most lights to turn green Enterprise’s city engineer was able to tell News 4 more about the logistics behind the mechanisms and how the city is working to adjust the system to better fit the volume of traffic they see.

Many heavily traveled roads around Enterprise are owned by the state.

“ALDOT owns the traffic signals and lights that are there, but the city maintains those cabinets and those lights that are functioning in the city,” said Barry Mott, Enterprise Public Works Director and City Engineer.

Some of those lights take longer than others to go from red to green.

“A lot of the citizens are complaining about it taking too long to get through traffic lights that kind of stuff which is the result of growing pain that the city’s got,” Mott added. “We’ve got more traffic on streets that five years ago we didn’t have.”

Since that growth, those light cycles have not been adjusted, but the city has been working with ALDOT through 2021 to fix the problem.

“What the city is doing is working with ALDOT to go back through the existing timing,” Mott continued. “So ALDOT helps us set the timing on all those signals so they coordinate together so if you start on one end it coordinates traffic movement, so we’ve asked them to reach back with us and go back and look at the timing of the signals and making sure that they’re efficient as can be.”

The city anticipates these timers to be fixed in early 2022 and is already prepping for the work.

“We’re checking some of those signal boxes and making sure that the triggers that turn the lights and start the cycle times are working so we are doing some things now in the process, but ALDOT will be coming in and doing a full system check for us,” Mott finished.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

