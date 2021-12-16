Advertisement

Downtown Enterprise adds more parking

By Nick Brooks
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Businesses have been thriving in downtown Enterprise which means parking for shoppers is oftentimes scarce.

Downtown leaders and the city have worked to bring two new parking areas to the downtown area.

The city finished a downtown parking lot behind the Yancey Parker’s building at the end of November.

That lot provides 75 new spaces for downtown shoppers.

Just last night the city announced they have entered a public-private partnership with a private property owner in downtown Eenterprise to repave the parking lot across from Annie’s Cafe.

This lot will contain 45 spots.

“Parking is a number one focus of the downtown association and of the city and as long as we keep working together, we are going to get this fixed.”

The city plans to have this second parking lot completed by Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Pedestrian killed on busy Dothan highway idenfied
Curtis Tyrone Vickers, of Dothan, Alabama, was arrested and taken to the Calhoun County Jail on...
Nearly 2 lbs. of meth found in Calhoun County drug bust
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Sheriff: Man charged with murder of 5-year-old girl in Alabama
Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Sheriff: Man charged with murdering 5-year-old also linked to previous child abuse cases

Latest News

Dothan church hosts drive for tornado victims
Dothan church hosts drive for tornado victims
Dale County elementary students get a surprise visit from Santa Claus
Dale County elementary students get a surprise visit from Santa Claus
Dothan Salvation Army angel tree dontations.
Dothan Salvation Army reaches Angel Tree success, all 453 were adopted
Downtown parking
Enterprise parking lots