Downtown Enterprise adds more parking

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Businesses have been thriving in downtown Enterprise which means parking for shoppers is oftentimes scarce.

Downtown leaders and the city have worked to bring two new parking areas to the downtown area.

The city finished a downtown parking lot behind the Yancey Parker’s building at the end of November.

That lot provides 75 new spaces for downtown shoppers.

Just last night the city announced they have entered a public-private partnership with a private property owner in downtown Eenterprise to repave the parking lot across from Annie’s Cafe.

This lot will contain 45 spots.

“Parking is a number one focus of the downtown association and of the city and as long as we keep working together, we are going to get this fixed.”

The city plans to have this second parking lot completed by Saturday.

